HARARE Nov 4 A Zimbabwean court on Wednesday
freed on bail an editor and two reporters from a state-owned
newspaper who were arrested for publishing a story that
implicated a senior police officer in the killing of elephants
in the Southern African nation.
Harare magistrate Tendai Mahwe ordered Sunday Mail editor
Mabasa Sasa and two reporters to pay $100 each and report to the
police once a week as part of their bail conditions.
The three were not asked to plead and will return to court
on Nov. 27 when prosecutors are expected to set a trial date.
Police arrested the reporters on Monday after the Sunday
Mail published a report alleging an unidentified assistant
police commissioner and police officer were part of a syndicate
under investigation for poaching of elephants.
The police denied investigating any of its officers for
poaching and accused the newspaper of publishing falsehoods that
were prejudicial to the state.
The Herald, the Sunday Mail's sister daily paper, accused
police in a front page editorial of using strong-arm tactics
meant to intimidate the reporters to divulge their sources.
Poachers have used cyanide to kill 60 elephants in the
Hwange national park in the west and the northern part of the
country since late September.
