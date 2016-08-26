HARARE Aug 26 Zimbabwean police on Friday fired
tear gas at opposition leaders Morgan Tsvangirai and former vice
president Joice Mujuru as a protest rally against President
Robert Mugabe descended into violence, a Reuters witness said.
Tsvangirai and Mujuru fled the rally in their cars, the
witness said.
Security forces have cracked down on rising protests against
Mugabe and the ruling ZANU-PF in recent months as the public
vents its anger at economic mismanagement, high unemployment and
chronic cash shortages.
(Reporting by Macdonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing
by James Macharia)