HARARE Aug 31 Rio Tinto's Murowa diamond mine in Zimbabwe said on Wednesday it had been given "part approval" for its plan to comply with a government demand that foreign mining houses tarnsfer 51 percent of their local equity stakes to black investors in the country.

"Murowa Diamonds has received part approval ... and intends to proceed with implementing a community equity component of that plan," Murowa managing director Niels Kristensen said in an e-mailed response to questions from Reuters.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe, writing by Ed Stoddard)