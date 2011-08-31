* Zimbabwe ownership drive has shaken investors

* Government cannot afford to buy stakes (Adds background, details)

HARARE Aug 31 Rio Tinto's Murowa diamond mine in Zimbabwe said on Wednesday it had been given "part approval" for its plan to comply with a government demand that foreign mining houses tarnsfer 51 percent of their local equity stakes to black investors in the country.

"Murowa Diamonds has received part approval ... and intends to proceed with implementing a community equity component of that plan," Murowa managing director Niels Kristensen said in an e-mailed response to questions from Reuters.

The government early this year gave mining companies up to September 30 to sell at least 51 percent shares in their local operations to black investors under an empowerment drive that has shaken foreign investors.

Murowa is one of several foreign mining firms that also received letters from the government around mid-August directing them to meet a 14-day deadline to submit fresh empowerment plans or risk losing operating licences.

This follows the government's rejection of proposals by all 175 mining firms, which had offered 25 percent in direct equity and 26 percent in social credits for investments in areas such as roads, schools and hospitals.

Some of the letters were dated Aug. 17 and others Aug. 19, and so the deadlines would hit on Wednesday or Friday of this week. But several such deadlines have passed without incident.

Kristensen said Murowa was still in talks to fully comply with the plan but would not give any further details.

Investors have been left hanging in a cloud of uncertainty as the cash-strapped government cannot afford to pay for such stakes while badly-needed investment into the sector will suffer if it goes through with its threats. (Reporting and writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, editing by Ed Stoddard)