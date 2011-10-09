(Repeats story first published Oct 8 with no change to text)
HARARE, Oct 8 Rio Tinto has told
Zimbabwe's government it will give up a 51 percent stake in its
local diamond unit Murowa, state media reported on Saturday,
making it the first foreign-owned firm to voluntarily comply
with the country's local ownership law.
"Murowa Diamonds wrote to us (on Thursday) saying they have
given up 51 percent of shares and these would be given to our
people," Kasukuwere told the official Herald newspaper.
Murowa officials were not available for comment.
The heavily criticised law is aimed mainly at mining firms
and banks operating in the resource-rich country, which has
become an economic basket case because of what analysts say are
years of mismanagement by President Robert Mugabe's government.
Last month, Indigenisation and Empowerment Minister Saviour
Kasukuwere said mining firms had mostly met a September deadline
by which they were required to submit plans to transfer a 51
percent stake in their operations to locals.
The world's number one and two platinum producers, Anglo
American Platinum and Impala Platinum are also
major foreign mining firms with assets in Zimbabwe.
Critics have said a major reason for the law is to allow
Mugabe's ZANU-PF party to build up a war chest ahead of national
elections that could come as early as next year.
They say Zimbabwe, emerging from a decade-long slump, can
not raise the funds needed to take over the mining assets and
the cash generated by the firms would go to top officials, not
ordinary people, who rank among the poorest in the world.
Regulations supporting the empowerment law require miners
to choose local partners from a government approved list, which
Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's Movement for Democratic
Change (MDC) party says is meant to benefit Mugabe's allies.
Mugabe was forced to share power with Tsvangirai two years
ago after disputed elections in 2008. The two have sharp
differences over the ownership policy.
"My overall assessment is that over 90 percent of the
submitted proposals do not meet the minimum requirements (of
choosing partners from a government list) and there seems to be
an element of resistance," Kasukuwere was quoted as saying.
Kasukuwere also said plans submitted by foreign mines
generally show the companies want to sell a maximum of 30
percent of shares while the remaining 21 percent would be made
up of empowerment credits awarded for social investments made in
infrastructure, health and education facilities.
Implats unit Zimplats , which is the largest
platinum producer in Zimbabwe was given up to next month to
fully comply with the empowerment law.
Zimbabwe has the world's second-largest known platinum
reserves after neighbouring South Africa and market watchers and
investors are therefore keen to see how the situation unfolds
against the backdrop of red-hot commodity prices.
