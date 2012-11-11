HARARE Nov 12 Fears of election violence have cast a shadow over Zimbabwe's economy as the destitute country with a history of deadly chaos at the ballot box heads into a new round of polls that could come as early as next year under a power-sharing deal.

Under the deal that entrenched President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF signed with rival Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), elections were planned for next year, after the adoption of a new constitution, electoral and media reforms.

But fighting between the rivals was slowing the process. Mugabe, 88 and in power since independence from Britain in 1980, wants the polls in March but many say this is unrealistic.

Fresh violence could knock a struggling economy, crushed by hyperinflation about four years ago, off its recovery path while the push from ZANU-PF forcing foreign firms to turn over majority stakes to local blacks was tarnishing the image of a country already seen as a highly risky place for investment.

SLOWING GROWTH

The government has reduced its 2012 growth forecast to 4 percent due to a poor harvest and lack of foreign investment, the second cut in its economic outlook in four months.

Finance Minister Tendai Biti, who says the way in which elections are run will have a major impact on the economy, has slashed growth expectations twice this year from an initial forecast of 9.4 percent.

What to watch:

- Growth forecasts for 2013 and any policy shifts or concessions to boost the vital mining sector.

FIGHT OVER CONSTITUTION

The row over a new constitution drafted by an inter-party parliamentary committee is still raging after a larger national conference held last month failed to resolve differences.

ZANU-PF wants to overhaul provisions limiting presidential powers while strengthening those of parliament. The final charter is likely to be a compromise, since neither party commands the two-thirds parliamentary majority needed to pass the new supreme law.

What to watch:

- Compromises by Mugabe and Tsvangirai to break the impasse and when the draft will be put to a national referendum.

ELECTION VIOLENCE

Tsvangirai is complaining his MDC supporters are being targeted by ZANU-PF militants and said he might quit the unity government if the violence continues.

Analysts say Tsvangirai is unlikely to leave the coalition, but is strategically raising the issue to force Mugabe to allow in more international observers before the next poll.

What to watch:

- Whether there is co-ordinated, widespread political violence and how the Southern African Development Community reacts.

MUGABE SUCCESSION

Mugabe says he wants to contest another election and refuses to designate a preferred successor.

ZANU-PF officials, many of whom now consider Mugabe a liability, fear the party could implode if he dies in office without settling the succession issue.

What to watch:

- Whether Mugabe clips the wings of potential successors in an attempt to keep his grip on power.

PRESSURE ON BANKS

The central bank has increased minimum capital requirements for banks to up to $100 million, a move that could hold back a Mugabe drive to force foreign banks to sell majority shares to locals and force small, locally-owned banks to merge.

Empowerment Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has given foreign banks up to a year to sell their shares to Zimbabweans. The central bank also gave banks until the end of Sept. 30 to submit plans on how they intend to meet the new capital thresholds.

What to watch:

- Bank mergers as they bid to pool capital and meet new requirements.

- Central bank measures to compel major banks to buy government debt. (Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Jason Webb)