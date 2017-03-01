HARARE, March 1 Zimbabwe requires $100 million
for emergency road repairs following above normal rains that
have severely damaged the urban road network and highways, a
government minister said on Wednesday.
Unable to get balance of payment support from foreign
lenders due to unpaid arrears, and with more than 90 percent of
its national budget going to salaries, Zimbabwe's public
infrastructure has been crumbling for more than a decade.
In the capital Harare, motorists often dodge potholes that
constantly damage vehicles, angering residents, who accuse the
government and local councils of neglect.
Transport Minister Joram Gumbo told reporters that in the
southern parts of the country, some sections of highways and
bridges were washed away following a cyclone that developed from
the coast of southern Mozambique last month.
Gumbo said the government would raise $100 million to repair
the roads. The national road agency would chip in with half of
the money, which it would borrow from local banks, he said.
"The state of our roads has further deteriorated to the
extent that some sections of the national road network have
become impassable," Gumbo said.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)