* Investment agreement to be signed in September
* Venture plans platinum concentrator, refinery
HARARE Aug 5 A Zimbabwe-Russia joint venture
company, Ruschrome Mining, plans to invest $1.6 billion in
developing a platinum mine and constructing a smelter and
refinery in the African state, the state-owned Herald newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
Zimbabwe holds the world's second-largest known platinum
deposits and two of the biggest producers of the metal, Anglo
American Platinum and Impala Platinum Holdings
, have operations there.
The state Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation and a
consortium of Russia's Vi Holding, defence conglomerate Rostec
and Vnesheconombank, jointly own Ruschrome.
The Herald, which reflects government policy, quoted mines
minister Walter Chidhakwa as saying the parties would sign an
agreement in Harare next month, with mining operations scheduled
to start early next year.
The first phase of the deal would include developing the
mine and constructing a concentrator at a cost of $500 million,
while a platinum refinery would be built in the final phase.
"The base metals and precious metal refinery is something
that we are still in the process of finalising," Chidhakwa told
the newspaper. He was not immediately available for comment on
Tuesday.
Officials from Rostec, Vnesheconombank and Vi Holdings were
also not immediately reachable.
Construction of houses, office blocks and roads at the mine
in Darwendale, about 70 km (43 miles) west of the capital
Harare, was already underway, the Herald reported.
Russian newspaper Kommersant reported in June that Ruschrome
was carrying out exploration in the Darwendale block to verify
whether it had any platinum reserves.
Zimbabwe has three platinum blocks stretching along a 550 km
mineral range known as the Great Dyke.
Implats, whose local unit Zimplats is the largest platinum
producer in Zimbabwe, owns the biggest block, while Amplats has
the smallest.
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who won another disputed
election a year ago, has struggled to attract external
investors, because of his government's policy of forcibly
transferring majority shares in foreign-owned companies to
locals.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa
and Mark Potter)