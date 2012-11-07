UPDATE 2-British consumer is still spending says Primark owner
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
* H1 EPS 3.50 cents vs 2.49 cents
* Revenue up 18 pct at $299.6 mln
HARARE Nov 7 SABMiller's Zimbabwe unit reported a 41 percent jump in half-year earnings on Wednesday, driven by strong beverage sales growth in the recovering economy.
Delta Corporation, 38 percent owned by SABMiller, said earnings per share rose to 3.50 cents in the six months to end-September, up from 2.49 cents.
After-tax profit was $42.6 million, compared to $30.29 million in the first half of 2011.
SABMiller and its rivals are targeting surging demand for beer in Africa, to offset slower prospects in more developed markets.
Revenue was $299.6 million, up 18 percent from the corresponding period of 2011, on the back of a 9 percent growth in lager sales and an 11 percent increase in carbonated beverages.
Delta says it has spent over $200 million on its operations since 2009, when Zimbabwe's power-sharing government adopted the use of foreign currencies to replace its own, which was rendered worthless when hyperinflation reached 500 billion percent.
LONDON, Feb 27 Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Monday, with sales growth at its Primark discount fashion retailer supported by better performances in its sugar, grocery and ingredients businesses.