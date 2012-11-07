* H1 EPS 3.50 cents vs 2.49 cents

Delta Corporation, 38 percent owned by SABMiller, said earnings per share rose to 3.50 cents in the six months to end-September, up from 2.49 cents.

After-tax profit was $42.6 million, compared to $30.29 million in the first half of 2011.

SABMiller and its rivals are targeting surging demand for beer in Africa, to offset slower prospects in more developed markets.

Revenue was $299.6 million, up 18 percent from the corresponding period of 2011, on the back of a 9 percent growth in lager sales and an 11 percent increase in carbonated beverages.

Delta says it has spent over $200 million on its operations since 2009, when Zimbabwe's power-sharing government adopted the use of foreign currencies to replace its own, which was rendered worthless when hyperinflation reached 500 billion percent.