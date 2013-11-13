UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
HARARE Nov 13 SABMiller's Zimbabwe unit reported a 9.5 percent rise in half-year earnings on Wednesday on the back of rising sorghum beer and non-alcoholic beverages sales, which made up for a decline in lager beer volumes.
Delta Corporation, 38 percent owned by global brewing giant SABMiller, said earnings per share rose to 3.83 cents in the six months to end-September, up from 3.50 cents.
Chief executive Pearson Gowero said lager beer volumes declined 10 percent during the period as economic growth slowed, forcing some consumers to migrate to the cheaper sorghum beer.
After-tax profit increased 12 percent to $47.2 million during the six-month period as overall revenue grew by 5 percent to $316 million.
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher