HARARE, July 16 SABMiller's Zimbabwean
unit Delta Corp. said on Thursday its quarterly lager
sales were down 8 percent compared with the same period a year
ago, while sorghum beer volumes declined for the first time in
five years.
Zimbabwe's largest listed company said sales of the cheaper
sorghum beer, which had registered double digit growth since
2009, declined 12 percent year-on-year during the quarter to
June, as consumer spending wanes in a shrinking economy.
Zimbabwean businesses are struggling with high operating
costs and debt, competition from cheaper imports and electricity
shortages while the economy is expected to struggle this year
due to low commodity prices and a poor farming season.
Delta said soft drinks sales declined 12 percent while
revenue was also down 10 percent, reflecting weak demand and the
price cuts the company has made to push volumes.
Delta is 38 percent owned by global brewing giant SABMiller.
Its share price, which climbed to a year high of $1.16 on Feb.
2, was unchanged at 97 cents on Thursday.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Joe Brock)