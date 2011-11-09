* Revenues up 41 pct to $255 mln
* Total beverage sales up 23 percent
By Nelson Banya
HARARE, Nov 9 SABMiller's Zimbabwe unit
registered a 46 percent increase in earnings in the half-year
to September, driven by strong beverage sales growth as the
country's economy continues to recover.
Delta Corporation , which is 38 percent owned by
SABMiller, reported basic earnings per share of 2.49 cents in
the first half, up from 1.71 cents previously. After-tax profit
was $30.29 million, compared to $20.47 million in the
correpsonding period of 2010.
Revenue rose to $254.8 million, up from $181.8 million last
year, as total beverage volumes jumped 23 percent on the
previous year's figure.
Delta CEO Joe Mutizwa told an analyst briefing that the firm
would spend $78 million to expand operations in the full-year to
March 2012, up from the initially budgeted $67 million.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya, editing by Ed Stoddard)