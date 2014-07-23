HARARE, July 23 SABMiller's Zimbabwe
affiliate said on Wednesday lager sales volumes fell 21 percent
during the first quarter to June, another sign of the southern
African nation's sharply contracting economy.
Delta Corporation, Zimbabwe's largest listed
company with a market capitalisation of $1.55 billion, is 38
percent owned by global brewing giant SABMiller.
The company said in a trading update that soft drinks
volumes were also down 8 percent and that its customers were
moving to cheaper sorghum beer, whose volumes jumped 15 percent
during the period.
Delta reported an 18 percent fall in lager volumes during
the year to March. Zimbabwean businesses are struggling with
high operational costs and debt, competition from cheaper
imports and electricity shortages.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)