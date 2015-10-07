HARARE Oct 7 SABMiller's Zimbabwean
partner Delta Corp said lager sales rose 5 percent in
the second quarter after its cheaper brands offset weak premium
beer sales.
Delta, Zimbabwe's largest listed company, said sales of the
cheaper sorghum beer fell 12 percent during the quarter to
September, another sign of waning consumer spending amid an
economic slowdown.
Soft drinks sales declined 14 percent due to competition
from cheaper imports, while revenue was down 6 percent, Delta
said in a trading update.
Delta, which cut the price of its main lager beers by up to
11 percent last week, said it would cut prices again to
stimulate demand in an economy struggling to emerge from a
catastrophic recession between 1999-2008.
Delta is 38 percent owned by global brewing giant SABMiller,
which is a takeover target of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the
world's largest brewer.
AB InBev wants to extend its reach into Africa, which is
expected to see a sharp jump in the legal drinking age
population as well as increased beer consumption among a
fast-growing middle class.
