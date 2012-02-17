* EU expected to keep arms, aid embargoes in place
* Likely to remove a third of people from sanctions list
* ZANU-PF says EU should scrap "illegal" sanctions
By Cris Chinaka
HARARE, Feb 17 Zimbabwean President Robert
Mugabe's ZANU-PF party on Friday slammed the European Union's
decision to keep up sanctions on the country's leadership and
accused it of trying to topple its veteran leader.
EU diplomats told Reuters this week the bloc was likely to
keep an arms embargo in place and extend a freeze on development
aid to Zimbabwe for another six months in a decision expected to
be announced later on Friday.
While it would maintain most of its sanctions, the EU was
expected to remove a third of the people from its list of those
affected by asset freezes and visa bans.
ZANU-PF chief party spokesman Rugare Gumbo said the EU
should scrap all sanctions, calling them "illegal" and blaming
them for damaging Zimbabwe's economy.
"The whole sanctions regime is illegal and racist, and we
are not going to celebrate decisions meant to patronise us while
they act as lords over our political affairs," he told Reuters.
"It's very tragic that the EU is still being used by some of
its members, principally Britain, in pursuing a neo-colonial
agenda to remove ZANU-PF from power."
Mugabe, who turns 88 next week and has been in power since
independence from Britain in 1980, and other ZANU-PF members
were hit with sanctions 10 years ago in response to suspected
mass human rights violations and vote rigging.
BLUNDERS
Analysts said the sanctions have been exploited by Mugabe
for his political purposes, blaming them for his party's
economic blunders that have caused what once was one of Africa's
richest nations to now be among its poorest.
Mugabe, who was forced into a coalition government with
rival Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai after disputed elections
in 2008, accuses the EU of backing Tsvangirai's Movement for
Democratic Change (MDC).
EU diplomats told Reuters in Brussels this week the bloc had
agreed to remove 51 Zimbabweans from the list of people whose
assets were frozen and who were not allowed visas to travel to
the EU. It would also drop 21 entities from the sanctions list.
Another 112 individuals, including Mugabe, and 11 entities
will stay on the list. These people are seen as undermining
democracy, human rights and the rule of law, said one of the
diplomats.
Zimbabwe's foreign and justice ministers will have their
visa bans suspended so that they can take part in talks with the
EU.
The MDC refused to comment on the sanctions.
"That issue is between ZANU-PF and the EU, and we don't want
to get involved because it will give ZANU-PF a platform for more
propaganda," an MDC spokesman said.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Sophie Hares)