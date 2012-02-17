* EU keeps arms, aid embargoes in place
* Likely to remove a third of people from sanctions list
* ZANU-PF says EU should scrap "illegal" sanctions
By Cris Chinaka
HARARE, Feb 17 Zimbabwean President Robert
Mugabe's ZANU-PF party on Friday criticised the European Union's
decision to maintain sanctions against the country's leadership
and accused it of trying to topple its veteran leader.
The EU's 27 member states extended an arms embargo and a
freeze on development aid to Zimbabwe on Friday for another six
months, saying they wanted deep political reforms and prospects
for credible and peaceful elections before lifting them.
They did, however, remove a third of the people from the
list of those affected by asset freezes and visa bans and lifted
a prohibition on European companies doing business with 20
Zimbabwean entities.
ZANU-PF chief party spokesman Rugare Gumbo said the EU
should scrap all sanctions, calling them "illegal" and blaming
them for damaging Zimbabwe's economy.
"The whole sanctions regime is illegal and racist, and we
are not going to celebrate decisions meant to patronise us while
they act as lords over our political affairs," he told Reuters.
"It's very tragic that the EU is still being used by some of
its members, principally Britain, in pursuing a neo-colonial
agenda to remove ZANU-PF from power."
Mugabe, who turns 88 next week and has been in power since
independence from Britain in 1980, and other ZANU-PF members
were hit with sanctions 10 years ago in response to suspected
mass human rights violations and vote rigging.
BLUNDERS
Analysts say the sanctions have been exploited by Mugabe for
his political purposes, blaming them for his party's economic
blunders that have caused what once was one of Africa's richest
nations to now be among its poorest.
Mugabe, who was forced into a coalition government with
rival Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai after disputed elections
in 2008, accuses the EU of backing Tsvangirai's Movement for
Democratic Change (MDC).
Friday's decision by EU governments means 51 Zimbabweans are
removed from sanctions list of people whose assets were frozen
and who were not allowed visas to travel to the EU.
Another 112 individuals, including Mugabe, and 11 entities
will stay on the list. These people are seen as undermining
democracy, human rights and the rule of law, said one of the
diplomats.
Zimbabwe's foreign and justice ministers have their visa
bans suspended so that they can take part in talks with the EU.
"The EU ... welcomes progress made towards the creation of a
conducive environment for the holding of free, fair, peaceful
and transparent elections," the EU's foreign policy chief,
Catherine Ashton, said in a statement.
She said the EU was open to serious political dialogue with
Zimbabwe. But while acknowledging that "the overall situation in
Zimbabwe has improved", she said further reforms were necessary.
"The EU remains ready to reconsider the measures at any time
in response to concrete progress in the implementation of the
GPA (a power-sharing agreement) and the preparation of credible
and peaceful elections."
The MDC refused to comment on the sanctions.
"That issue is between ZANU-PF and the EU, and we don't want
to get involved because it will give ZANU-PF a platform for more
propaganda," an MDC spokesman said.
