HARARE, June 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It's 1.55 pm,
and Nigel Mavhengere's "street office" is set up: laptop,
makeshift cardboard table and a portable 75-watt solar panel.
He's selling pirated music and installing mobile phone
applications, such as WhatsApp, for some of Zimbabwe's 4.2
million smartphone users.
"Business is bad today," complains the 21-year old, who
works on the pavement of a busy, vendor-strewn area in downtown
Harare. "On a good day, I should have sold at least $15 worth of
stuff by now."
A lack of formal jobs in Zimbabwe has forced many young
Zimbabweans like Mavhengere into finding alternative work. Many
have flocked to neighbouring South Africa in search of jobs,
while others have become entrepreneurs, some engaging in illegal
activities such as selling drugs.
But a few of those remaining at home have found a
particularly thriving new career: Solar piracy.
Using laptops connected to small solar panels the size of an
A5 notebook, youths now litter the streets of central Harare
selling pirated music and games and (legal) installation help
for WhatsApp on their Bluetooth connections. Ten songs cost $1
and WhatsApp $2.
The salesmen connect their computers to their $25 panels
using car power adaptors, providing direct power from the sun.
With inbuilt batteries, the solar packs can also provide power
for a time when the sun isn't shining.
"Solar is convenient for us because we operate on the
streets where there is no power," said Mavhengere, who has been
unable to find a job for two years since finishing his secondary
school certificate.
"There (on the streets) we have the sun, for free. Also, the
panel is small, making it easy to carry," he said.
Most laptop computers consume not more than 65 watts of
power, said Norbert Nziramasanga, an electronics engineer and
former director of the Southern Centre for Energy and
Environment in Harare.
The size of Mavhengere's solar panel will give him just over
an hour of power when not using direct sunlight, Nziramasanga
said.
POWER - AND JOB - SHORTAGES
Zimbabwe has struggled with power shortages for 15 years,
and is now looking to solar and hydropower to make up the gap.
The country's power utility, Zimbabwe Electricity Supply
Authority (ZESA) says it is able to meet only 50 percent of the
current 2,200 megawatts demand due to frequent breakdowns of
aging equipment.
Gloria Magombo, the chief executive at the Zimbabwe Energy
Regulatory Authority (ZERA), told the Thomson Reuters Foundation
that Zimbabwe targets adding 300 megawatts of grid solar power
within the next two years.
Feasibility studies for the $700 million joint venture
between Zimbabwe and China have already begun, according to the
power and energy ministry.
Magombo said solar energy is used by only 18 percent of
Zimbabweans, so could see big growth - but she fears that growth
could also lead to a surge in poor quality solar devices.
ZERA later this year will enact new regulations and
establish a $100,000 solar testing laboratory to guard against
"counterfeit PV (photovoltaic) panels, batteries, charge
controllers and inverters," she said.
Off-grid solar panels are already lighting up many homes in
urban and rural areas - and creating new businesses on the
streets.
Mavhengere said his biggest threat comes from the police,
who sometimes temporarily confiscate his work tools on charges
of illegal vending and piracy. But "when business is good, I
sometimes take home $40 a day," he said.
He hopes one day his experience with computers and solar
power will help him forge a career in information and
communications technology (ICT).
Zimbabwe's universities turn out 10,000 graduates each year,
and 90,000 students finish their secondary school certificates
yearly, but few of them have much chance at finding the kind of
work they trained for - or in some cases any work at all,
experts say.
What constitutes piracy in Mavhengere's business are the
music sales - not the sales of mobile applications, experts say.
"The apps are for free anyway, so you can't be pirating free
stuff. In fact, they are charging the technical know-how of
installing the apps," said Tonderai Rutsito, a technology writer
at TechnoMag, an online magazine.
