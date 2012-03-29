HARARE, March 29 The Zimbabwe unit of South
Africa's Standard Bank Group has reported a 44 percent
rise in profit for the year to December, but said Zimbabwe's
economy remained constrained by a local ownership law and
frequent power shortages.
Stanbic Bank said its full-year profit rose to $11.1 million
in 2011, from $7.7 million previously as fees and interest
income increased.
Stanbic said the economy, which has stabilised over the last
three years, was still hamstrung by a lack of long term capital
and lines of credit, electricity shortages and uncertainty over
the government's drive to force foreign-owned firms to surrender
majority stakes to locals.
The government has already forced South Africa's Impala
Platinum to surrender 51 percent shares in its Zimplats
unit to a state fund, employees and local communities.
Saviour Kasukuwere, the youth and empowerment minister told
reporters in December that the unlisted Stanbic had presented a
"comprehensive plan" to comply with the local ownership law
which the government was reviewing.
Kasukuwere has dismissed offers by local units of British
banks Barclays Plc and Standard Chartered Plc
to sell 10 percent stakes to black Zimbabweans as "paltry".
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe)