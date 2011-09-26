* Gov't rejects StanChart plan -state media
* Says bank offered 10 pct, not majority
* StanChart, Minister unavailable for comment
By Nelson Banya
HARARE, Sept 26 Zimbabwe has rejected Standard
Chartered's ownership plan for its Zimbabwean unit
because it falls below the required 51 percent local stake,
state media reported on Monday.
Under a controversial "indigenisation" law, foreign firms
operating in Zimbabwe are required to sell a majority of their
local business to black Zimbabweans.
Empowerment Minister Saviour Kasukuwere told the
state-controlled Herald newspaper that Standard Chartered had
offered 10 percent of its operation to locals.
"The law is clear. It's 51 percent share holding to
indigenous people, not the 10 percent they are talking about,"
Kasukuwere told the Herald.
"Their plan is unacceptable."
Kasukuwere and Standard Chartered officials were not
immediately available for comment.
Standard Chartered's executive for the Africa region, Diana
Layfield, met Kasukuwere last week and told him the bank wanted
to retain majority control of its Zimbabwe unit, the newspaper
said.
Kasukuwere in August gave Standard Chartered, Barclays
and other foreign-owned firms, a two-week ultimatum to
submit new ownership plans or risk losing their operating
licences, a move that was sharply criticised by Zimbabwe's
central bank.
Finance Minister Tendai Biti subsequently announced that
talks between government and the banks would continue and the
deadline passed without incident.
A similar September 30 deadline set by Kasukuwere for mining
companies is also set to expire this week. So far, the
government has yet to follow through on its threats to seize
assets of firms that don't comply with the law.
Kasukuwere has softened his tone on the ownership drive in
recent weeks, and has said talks are progressing well with some
mining firms.
Insurer Old Mutual said last week it had reached an
agreement with Zimbabwe over local ownership of its Zimbabwean
unit.
Some analysts see the drive for local ownership as designed
mainly to drum up votes ahead of elections next year that
President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party is desperate to win.
Zimbabwe's coalition government, set up two years ago by
Mugabe and his rival Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, is
divided over the empowerment plans being driven by the
president's party.
Tsvangirai has said the plan is undermining Zimbabwe's
economy, which is recovering after a decade of recession in
which it shrank by as much as 5o percent, according to official
statistics.
(Editing by David Dolan)