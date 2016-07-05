* Doctors, teachers not yet been paid for June
* Government battling drought, revenue shortages
* Social movement urges national stay-away Wednesday
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, July 5 Teachers, doctors and nurses in
Zimbabwe began a strike over unpaid salaries on Tuesday, a day
after police used force against protesting taxi drivers in the
capital Harare amid a deteriorating economic situation.
Zimbabwe is battling its worst drought in a quarter of a
century, while the economy is beset by cash shortages, prompting
small, spontaneous protests over the past month. Monday's
protests were the first to turn violent since 2005.
President Robert Mugabe has used the police to keep a lid on
the protests, but Amnesty International said their response on
Monday amounted to a violation of Zimbabweans' human rights.
Police deployed again on Tuesday in two of the townships
that saw violence on Monday but the situation was calmer.
At Zimbabwe's two largest state hospitals, Parirenyatwa and
Harare Central, non-critical patients were told to come back
next week because junior doctors and nurses were on strike,
leaving only senior staff to work, Reuters witnesses said.
"The issue is that doctors cannot come to work because they
have not been paid. It looks like this (strike) will go on until
July 14," the head of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors'
Association, Fortune Nyamande, said.
The government has said it will pay doctors and nurses their
June salaries on July 14 and the teachers on July 7. It has also
delayed paying the June salaries of the army and security
services by two weeks.
At most state schools around Harare, students could be seen
playing at sports fields in the morning because teachers did not
come to work. School heads, who are not allowed to strike under
Zimbabwe's labour laws, reported for duty.
Acting Labour Minister Supa Mandiwanzira said workers had
not notified the government about the strike action but added
the state was ready to talk to them about their grievances.
Without balance of payment support from the International
Monetary Fund or foreign credit from traditional Western donors,
Harare runs a hand-to-mouth budget, spending 82 percent of its
revenue on wages, which it is struggling to pay.
Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said in London on Monday
he hoped multilateral lenders would sign a deal for Zimbabwe to
clear its arrears by December, opening the door to possible new
funding, the first since 1999.
A social movement called #ThisFlag, launched in April by a
young pastor in Harare, has called for a national stay-away day
on Wednesday "to shut down the country" in protest against
alleged government failures.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)