HARARE Aug 19 Zimbabwe's government has given foreign firms, including mines and banks, a 14-day ultimatum to submit "acceptable" plans on how they propose to transfer majority shares to locals or risk losing permits, state media reported on Friday.

The firms include platinum miners Zimplats, which is majority owned by Impala Platinum (Implats) , and Mimosa, Implats's 50-50 joint venture with Aquarius Platinum . Others include Rio Tinto's Murowa diamond mine, British American Tobacco and local units of British banks, Standard Chartered and Barclays

The companies risk losing their operating licences if they do not submit the ownership plans, the state-controlled Herald newspaper reported. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by David Stamp)