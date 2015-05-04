* Minister says Telecel has window to operate, survive

* Telecel says government rejected empowerment proposal

HARARE May 4 Telecoms group Vimpelcom's Zimbabwean mobile phone operator must sell a majority stake in the company to local black investors if it wants to continue operating in the southern African country, a government minister said on Monday.

Zimbabwe's telecoms regulator last week cancelled Telecel's license and gave it 30 days to cease operations.

The country's black empowerment law requires foreign-owned firms to sell at least 51 percent of their shares to local black investors. Netherlands-based Vimpelcom owns 60 percent of Telecel and local investors own the rest.

The shareholding structure had violated the terms of Telecel's licence, which stipulates that foreign investors can own no more than 40 percent of the company, Information Communication Technology Minister Supa Mandiwanzira told a parliamentary committee on Monday.

But he added: "Telecel Zimbabwe still has a window to survive and operate. There is still room for Telecel Zimbabwe to follow the law and operate."

Telecel said on Monday the government had rejected its proposal to sell 11 percent of its shares to its workers. It has said it will challenge the regulator's decision, describing it as unfair and unwarranted.

Mandiwanzira said he would meet Telecel executives on Tuesday.

Telecel is the smallest wireless phone network in Zimbabwe, with 2.15 million subscribers, according to latest data from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Susan Thomas)