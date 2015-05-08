RPT-India's Snapdeal searches for funds, takeover speculation grows
* Talks on raising fresh funds from China not successful-sources
HARARE May 8 Zimbabwe's High Court has ruled that the local operation of telecoms group Vimpelcom should be allowed to continue operating while it appeals the cancellation of its licence, the company said on Friday.
The southern African country's telecoms regulator last week revoked Telecel's licence and gave it 30 days to cease operations. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* Talks on raising fresh funds from China not successful-sources
* Johnson & Johnson - decided to pause all YouTube digital advertising globally