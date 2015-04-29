HARARE, April 29 Zimbabwe's telecoms regulator
said on Wednesday it had cancelled the licence of unlisted
mobile phone carrier Telecel Zimbabwe, a unit of Vimpelcom
with effect from April 28 and gave the operator 30 days
to wrap-up its operations.
The Postal and Telecommunications Regulator of Zimbabwe did
not give a reason in its statement.
Telecel, which is 60 percent-owned by Vimpelcom, is the
second biggest network in Zimbabwe but has since 2013 failed to
pay a $137.5 million fee to renew its 20-year licence. The
government had previously threatened to switch-off the carrier.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Tiisetso
Motsoeneng)