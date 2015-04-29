* Telecel given 30 days to shut its doors

* Mobile carrier can appeal decision to ICT Minister

* Telecel says to challenge "unfair, unwarranted" decision (Addds Telecel reaction)

HARARE, April 29 Zimbabwe's telecoms regulator has cancelled the licence of mobile phone network operator Telecel, a subsidiary of Amsterdam-based international telecoms group Vimpelcom, and given it a month to cease operations, it said on Wednesday.

Telecel said in a statement its shareholders would challenge the decision by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

POTRAZ did not give a reason for the cancellation of Telecel's licence, which came into effect on Tuesday.

Telecel, which is 60 percent-owned by Vimpelcom, is the second-biggest wireless phone network in the southern African country with 2.5 million subscribers.

The company has since 2013 failed to pay a $137.5 million fee to renew its 20-year licence and the government had already threatened to switch off its network.

"In order to facilitate the smooth switch-off of the Telecel Zimbabwe network as well as ensuring that disruption is minimised, POTRAZ concurrently issued a special licence to Telecel to continue providing telecommunications services for a period of 30 days," POTRAZ said.

Telecel said in a statement that POTRAZ's decision was unfair and unwarranted, adding that the company would take steps to continue operating.

"Telecel has made every effort to comply with all legal and governmental requirements in Zimbabwe, and objects to this treatment in the strongest terms," it said.

"Telecel and its global shareholders are taking immediate action both locally and internationally to challenge this decision."

POTRAZ said under Zimbabwe's telecommunication laws Telecel could appeal against its decision to the minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services.

Potraz said Telecel's subscribers should switch to rival networks. Econet Wireless is the largest mobile network while NetOne, which is wholly-owned by the government is the smallest of the three.

Telecel has also been given 60 days to dismantle its equipment once the 30-day special licence expires, POTRAZ said. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Louise Heavens and Greg Mahlich)