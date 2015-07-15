HARARE, July 15 Zimbabwe's government has been
offered telecoms group Vimpelcom's 60 percent stake in
its local unit Telecel but the government does not have the
money to buy the shares, the ICT minister said on Wednesday.
Telecel is the southern African country's smallest mobile
telephone operator. In April its licence was cancelled by the
telecoms regulator but was temporarily restored weeks later
after the company went to court.
ICT Minister Supa Mandiwanzira told parliament that
Empowerment Corporation, a grouping of local shareholders who
own 40 percent in Telecel, had also offered to sell their stake
to the government along with Vimpelcom.
"Vimpelcom offered to the government of Zimbabwe their 60
percent. At the same time .... Empowerment Corporation also
wrote to the government offering to sell their 40 percent to the
government," Mandiwanzira said.
"As you may be aware, the government doesn't have enough
resources to be financing that kind of transaction," he said,
without citing any figure for the value of the stake in
question.
Earlier on Wednesday, Telecel officials said they were not
aware of the offer by Vimpelcom.
Mandiwanzira said Vimpelcom had initially found a foreign
buyer for its stake but President Robert Mugabe's government had
blocked the transaction. He did not give details.
Mandiwanzira said the little known state-owned internet
service provider ZARNet would, however, pursue discussions with
a view to acquire Vimpelcom's stake in Telecel. He did not say
how ZARNet would buy the shares.
Econet Wireless is Zimbabwe's largest mobile phone
operator while government-owned NetOne is the second biggest.
Two other state-owned telecoms companies own licences to provide
mobile phone services but have failed to do so because they do
not have the money.
