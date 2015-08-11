HARARE Aug 11 Zimbabwe has partially lifted a ban on big game hunting around Hwange National Park, which was imposed this month after an international outcry over the killing of Cecil the lion by a U.S. dentist which sparked international outrage.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority said in an undated statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday that the ban remained in place for two private game parks and rural communities near the park. In the areas where it has been lifted, all lion, leopard and elephant hunts must be supervised by park staff. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Alison Williams)