HARARE Aug 31 Zimbabwe's biggest platinum
producer Zimplats reported a record $74 million loss
for the full year on Monday after being hit by a hefty one-off
tax repayment and falling global sales of the metal.
It was the only second time in the company's history that it
has reported an annual loss, the other being in 2009.
Zimplats, which is 87 percent owned by Impala Platinum
Holdings, the world's second-largest platinum producer,
said it had to pay an additional $55.3 million in taxes during
the year to June to cover the period 2004-2014, after losing a
court case in a long-running dispute with the tax agency over
payment of additional profits tax.
In addition, it said its revenue fell 29 percent to $408
million for the year after sales of platinum, palladium, rhodium
and gold declined 20 percent.
Platinum's spot price XPT= is pinned near 6-1/2 year lows
below $1,000 an ounce.
Zimplats said its production of platinum matte fell to
190,027 ounces, compared to 239,660 ounces in 2014, due to
weaker demand.
Its full-year loss of $74 million after tax compared to a
$97 million profit a year ago.
Zimbabwe ships its platinum matte for further processing at
refineries in South Africa but President Robert Mugabe is
pushing producers to set up local refineries.
Zimplats said it had started upgrading its mothballed base
metals refinery to process platinum locally but would still send
it to South Africa for the last stages of refining.
The company is due to release full details of its annual
results next month.
