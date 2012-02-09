* Hit by lower platinum price
* Zimplats, govt in court over $28 mln royalty dispute
By Nelson Banya
HARARE, Feb 9 Impala Platinum's
Zimbabwe unit Zimplats reported a 68 percent drop in
quarterly profit on Thursday, hit by the continuing decline in
platinum prices.
Southern Africa's platinum miners have been squeezed by the
drop in the price of the metal after the 2008 financial crisis.
Unlike gold, platinum - which is used in automobile exhausts -
is normally not seen as a safe-haven asset.
The company, which is 87 percent owned by Implats, said
October-December operating profit totalled $19.22 million versus
$60.96 million previously. During the quarter average platinum
prices were 13 percent lower.
Revenue was $97 million, a 27 percent decrease.
All three of the firm's underground mines operated at full
capacity during the quarter and production of platinum group
metals in concentrate was up 2 percent at 97,174 ounces,
compared to 94,952 ounces previously.
The miner said royalties for the period dating back to
January 2010 had been accrued at a higher rate than provided for
in its initial investment agreement with the Zimbabwe
government, triggering a legal dispute which is now before the
courts.
Last month, state media reported the Zimbabwe Revenue
Authority issued Zimplats' bankers with a garnishee order - an
order that instructs the bank to pay out of Zimplats' funds -
for $28.3 million in outstanding royalty payments, a figure the
miner disputes.
