UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
HARARE Oct 31 Zimbabwe will review South Africa's Impala Platinum Holdings deal to sell a $971 million stake in its Zimplats unit to black investors under President Robert Mugabe's empowerment plans, Zimplats said on Thursday.
"Following the installation of a new government, the company's indigenisation plan will now be reviewed by the new Minister of Indigenisation," Zimplats said in a statement. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by David Dolan)
LIMA, March 10 Workers at Peru's top copper mine, Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde, started an indefinite strike on Friday that halted 95 percent of production of about 40,000 tonnes per month, the union said.
