HARARE Oct 31 Zimbabwe will review South Africa's Impala Platinum Holdings deal to sell a $971 million stake in its Zimplats unit to black investors under President Robert Mugabe's empowerment plans, Zimplats said on Thursday.

"Following the installation of a new government, the company's indigenisation plan will now be reviewed by the new Minister of Indigenisation," Zimplats said in a statement. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by David Dolan)