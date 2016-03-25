March 25 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc said
on Friday a U.S. investigation into foreign bribes at Biomet,
before it was acquired by Zimmer, would continue past a deferred
prosecution agreement deadline of March 26.
A deferred prosecution agreement or DPA is a contract
between a person or a corporation charged with a criminal act
and the prosecuting authority, which diverts the case out of the
formal criminal justice system.
If the Department of Justice determines that Biomet's
activities in Brazil and Mexico breached the DPA, then it could
bring further actions against the firm. The company said it
continues to cooperate with authorities.
In 2012, Biomet entered into the agreement with the Justice
Department to resolve alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act according to which Biomet bribed government
officials in Brazil and Mexico.
The company said on Friday the DoJ and the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission will further discuss the case in the
second quarter, and that the matter would likely not conclude by
the deadline.
Zimmer closed the $14 billion deal to buy Biomet, a rival
orthopedic products maker, in June 2015.
