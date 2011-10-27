* Q3 shr $1.01 vs 96 cents in 2010 quarter
* Adjusted EPS $1.04 vs consensus $1.03
* Sales up as international markets improve
(Adds details on earnings, consensus estimate, outlook and
analyst comment)
Oct 27 Zimmer Holdings Inc's ZMH.N quarterly
earnings rose slightly as sales in international markets
rebounded, in part because of foreign currency translations.
The company also raised its 2011 outlook, forecasting
earnings per share of $4.40 to $4.45, or $4.75 to $4.80
excluding items. In July, it forecast $4.25 to $4.35, or $4.70
to $4.80 before items.
However, Zimmer lowered its 2011 sales growth outlook to a
range of 2.3 percent to 2.7 percent. It had previously forecast
2.5 percent to 3.5 percent.
For the third quarter, Zimmer reported net earnings of
$191.5 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared with
$191.1 million, or 96 cents per diluted share, a year earlier.
A lower share count helped per-share earnings.
Excluding items, earnings were $1.04 per share. On that
basis, analysts on average were expecting $1.03.
Sales rose to $1.03 billion from $965.0 million.
Sales in the Americas were flat. They rose 17 percent in
Europe and 19 percent in Asia, but were up only 7 percent in
both regions without the favorable effect of currency
translations.
Among product categories, sales of knees were flat to
slightly higher. Sales of hips rose 10 percent including the
impact of foreign currency and 4 percent excluding it.
"There are no new red flags," said analyst Greg Simpson of
Wunderlich Securities. "I was a little surprised by the
strength in international markets, but overall, this is about
as mundane a report as you can get."
(Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Derek Caney and Lisa
Von Ahn)