Oct 25 Orthopedic device maker Zimmer Holdings
Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and
cut the top end of its full-year earnings forecast, as sales
declined in its knee and hip implants business.
Device makers in the United States and Europe have been hit
by lower government reimbursements and pricing pressures in a
weak economy.
Zimmer, whose best known products include walking frames,
said sales of its knees and hips products fell 2 percent. The
businesses contribute about 70 percent to Zimmer's total sales.
Rival Thermo Fisher Scientific posted
better-than-expected results on Wednesday, driven by its
presence in Asia.
Less than a quarter of Zimmer's sales come from Asia.
Zimmer's total sales in Europe declined 3 percent as
patients delay medical procedures to save money in a weak
economy.
Third-quarter net income fell to $178.1 million, or $1.02
per share, from $191.5 million, or $1.01 per share, a year
earlier.
Total revenue fell about 1 percent to $1.03 million
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.13 per
share, on revenue of $1.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Zimmer said it now expects full-year earnings of between
$4.75 and $4.80 per share, after cutting the top end of its
range from $4.85.
On an adjusted basis, the company expects to earn $5.25 to
$5.30 per share.
For the full year, Zimmer expects revenue to decrease by
about 2 percent.
Zimmer's shares were down 2 percent at $63.33 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.