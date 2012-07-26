* Q2 adj EPS $1.34 vs est $1.32
* Q2 rev $1.13 bln vs est $1.14 bln
* Sees FY12 adj EPS $5.25-$5.35
July 26 Orthopedic device maker Zimmer Holdings
Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as
weakness in its spine and dental businesses persisted and
narrowed its full-year sales forecast.
The company expects full-year sales to rise 2.5 percent to
3.5 percent, excluding effects of currency fluctuations. It had
earlier forecast a rise of 2 percent to 4 percent.
It also narrowed its net income forecast to $4.75 to $4.85
per share. On an adjusted basis, it expects to earn $5.25 to
$5.35 per share.
Net sales for April-June fell to $1.13 billion from $1.14
billion. Analysts had expected $1.14 billion.
Sales at its dental segment fell 6 percent, while sales at
spine segment fell 7 percent.
Net earnings, however, rose to $214.5 million, or $1.22
cents per share, from $203.8 million, or $1.06 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding special items earnings were $1.34 per share,
beating estimates of 1.32 per share.
Operating expenses fell 8 percent to $541.2 million.
Zimmer shares closed at $61 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)