JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 The Zimbabwe unit of Impala Platinum , the world's second largest platinum producer, said on Thursday that the Zimbabwe government had taken steps to revoke its operating licence but it remained in talks with authorities.

It said in a statement that the country's empowerment minister, who has rejected its plan to transfer majority local ownership to blacks in the country, had asked the mining ministry to cancel its operating licence. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda and Ed Stoddard; Editing by Marius Bosch)