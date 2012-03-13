HARARE, March 13 Zimbabwe and Impala Platinum, the world's second largest platinum producer, said on Tuesday they agreed on the transfer of a 51 percent stake in the company's local unit Zimplats to black investors in the country, as required by the government.

"Essentially we have found each other and that augurs well for the mining industry in Zimbabwe," Implats chief executive David Brown told a news conference after a joint statement confirmed the deal.

