HARARE, March 13 Zimbabwe and Impala
Platinum, the world's second largest platinum producer,
said on Tuesday they agreed on the transfer of a 51 percent
stake in the company's local unit Zimplats to black investors in
the country, as required by the government.
"Essentially we have found each other and that augurs well
for the mining industry in Zimbabwe," Implats chief executive
David Brown told a news conference after a joint statement
confirmed the deal.
