HARARE Jan 25 Workers at the Zimbabwean unit of platinum miner Impala Platinum returned to work on Wednesday after going on strike last week, demanding the company pay their personal electric bills, a company spokeswoman said.

The strike of about half the workers at Zimplats' Ngezi mine did not affect production, spokeswoman Busi Chindove said.

"They are all back at work. Management didn't change its position on the matter," Chindove said.

Zimplats is 87 percent owned by Impala, the world's second largest platinum producer.

