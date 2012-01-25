Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
HARARE Jan 25 Workers at the Zimbabwean unit of platinum miner Impala Platinum returned to work on Wednesday after going on strike last week, demanding the company pay their personal electric bills, a company spokeswoman said.
The strike of about half the workers at Zimplats' Ngezi mine did not affect production, spokeswoman Busi Chindove said.
"They are all back at work. Management didn't change its position on the matter," Chindove said.
Zimplats is 87 percent owned by Impala, the world's second largest platinum producer.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda and Jon Herskovitz)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)