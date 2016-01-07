(Adds details from decision, comments, background, case
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Jan 7 A U.S. judge on Thursday
dismissed a private antitrust lawsuit in which zinc purchasers
accused affiliates of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Glencore Plc of conspiring to
drive up the metal's price.
In an 87-page decision, U.S. District Judge Katherine
Forrest in Manhattan said purchasers failed to show that the
defendants artificially inflated zinc prices by violating the
Sherman Act, a federal antitrust law.
"It remains possible that shenanigans drove up the price of
physical zinc," Forrest wrote. "But, at long last, plaintiffs
have not adequately alleged that such price movement was due to
a plausible antitrust violation, as opposed to parallel,
unilateral conduct beyond the reach of that statutory scheme."
Christopher Lovell, a lawyer for the purchasers, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Goldman spokesman
Michael DuVally, JPMorgan spokesman Brian Marchiony and Glencore
spokesman Charles Watenphul declined to comment.
The lawsuit echoes a similar case alleging aluminum price
manipulation. It is among several in Manhattan in which
investors and businesses accused banks and other defendants of
conspiring to rig prices in financial and commodities markets.
U.S. and European regulators also have examined such activity.
Zinc purchasers accused the defendants in a proposed
class-action lawsuit of conspiring since May 2010 to ensure
lengthy queues for the metal at their warehouses, which were
licensed by the London Metal Exchange.
The purchasers said the alleged conspiracy included
hoarding, moving zinc from one warehouse to another, falsifying
shipping records and manipulating LME rules. They said the moves
caused artificial supply shortages that boosted prices.
Forrest, however, said other factors independent of any
alleged conspiracy may have influenced prices.
"Plaintiffs cannot adequately plead their broad, five-year
conspiracy simply by noting developments in the zinc market,
particularly when many of those developments occurred at vastly
different times over the class period such that the possibility
of causation is hard to assess," she wrote.
Forrest said the plaintiffs may replead some claims against
Glencore, the Anglo-Swiss mining company, or its Pacorini Metals
USA unit, which operates several warehouses. A lawyer for
Pacorini did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Zinc is used to coat steel to protect against corrosion and
also is used in batteries, castings and alloys such as brass. It
is, according to court papers, the world's fourth most widely
produced metal by weight, trailing iron, aluminum and copper.
The case is In re: Zinc Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-03728.
