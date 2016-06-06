NEW YORK, June 6 A U.S. judge on Monday said
Glencore Plc must face a private antitrust lawsuit
accused it of trying to monopolize the market for special
high-grade zinc, driving up its price.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said the
zinc purchasers who brought the lawsuit have alleged "a
plausible story of market control" by two Glencore affiliates
that violated the Sherman Act, a U.S. antitrust law.
The judge did not rule on the case's merits.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)