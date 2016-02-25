* Zinc prices vs stocks: reut.rs/1XMJY9m

* Anticipated mine closures become reality

* Zinc stocks crucial to price trajectory

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Feb 25 Output cuts, mine closures and potential shortages are expected to nurture zinc's long-awaited price rally this year.

Already zinc concentrate is showing signs of tightness due to mine closures and output curbs, and fees paid by miners to smelters to process raw material into metal have tumbled.

The fees, known as treatment charges (TCs), have fallen to around $125 a tonne from $220 a few months ago.

"The supply side is adjusting and you can see that in the treatment charges," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Widmer. "Zinc could see sizeable gains, it will probably outperform other base metals."

Benchmark zinc on the London Metal Exchange has jumped more than 20 percent to a four-month high of $1,795 a tonne since January, when the metal used to galvanise steel fell to a 6-1/2 year low of $1,444.50 a tonne.

Those gains partly reflect the closure of major mines, including Australia's Century and Ireland's Lisheen.

"The last few years we were anticipating Lisheen and Century will close, this year it actually happened," said VTB Capital analyst Wiktor Bielski.

Miner and trader Glencore pledged last October to slash 500,000 tonnes of annual zinc production and Chinese smelters are planning to axe 500,000 tonnes of output this year.

Analysts expect mine output to fall 5 percent this year to about 13 million tonnes compared with demand estimated at more than 14 million tonnes.

"How high (zinc prices) go will depend on how quickly we get into a position of tightness and that as much as anything depends on zinc stocks," Bielski said.

Large inventories of the metal have in the past thwarted expectations of higher prices.

According to the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) global stocks, including those at producers, consumers, merchants and exchange warehouses, stood at 1.5 million tonnes at the end of December.

Not all stocks are reported to the ILZSG.

"There are more than 2 million tonnes of refined and concentrate stocks, not as high as a year ago, but still substantial," a commodity trader said. "If production stays offline and demand holds up, I can see zinc rallying harder."

Demand relies on steel output, which globally fell 7.1 percent in January from a year ago, the largest drop since July 2009, according to the World Steel Association.

And if TCs start rising and the market starts to balance, mine closures could be reversed.

"If prices recover much further, (Chinese) producers could easily restart or ramp up their output, which will cap prices," said Bank of China International's head of commodity strategy Xiao Fu. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Susan Thomas)