By Andy Home
LONDON, July 7 The zinc funds-fundamentals
pendulum has swung again.
Back in May funds were beating a collective retreat from the
London zinc market after a second failed attempt at the
big-number $3,000-per tonne resistance level.
The London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month price
troughed at $2,427.50 on June 7, since when it has bounced back
to a current $2,783.00.
Funds have returned with a vengeance, according to LME
broker Marex Spectron, which estimates they have gone from net
short at the start of June to net long. Indeed at over 20
percent of open interest speculative length is back to levels
last seen in January.
What's caused this sharp shift in positioning?
The short answer is LME stocks. While the headline number
continues to tick lower, now down by 146,600, or 34 percent, on
the start of the year, "live" on-warrant tonnage has slumped to
levels not seen since 2007.
There were 109,100 tonnes of net new cancellations over the
course of June, leaving on-warrant inventory standing at a
depleted 70,350 tonnes.
LME time-spreads have tightened accordingly, the benchmark
cash-to-three-months period CMZN0-3 trading close to level
after being in relatively comfortable $19-per tonne contango
just a month ago.
Disappearing visible inventory has rekindled zinc's
stop-start bull narrative of supply shortfall.
FOOLED AGAIN?
LME inventory levels have been a false friend for zinc's
many bull admirers in recent times.
Stocks have for years now been highly concentrated in New
Orleans, a location that has seen mass movement between on- and
off-market storage driven not by physical market but by
financing drivers.
The most recent manifestation was the appearance of 22,100
tonnes of zinc in LME sheds in New Orleans at the start of May.
Since then, however, total inflow into the LME storage
system has amounted to just 125 tonnes and that at Port Klang in
Malaysia.
There are still grounds for caution, particularly in the
form of the large short position sitting on the LME's July prime
prompt date (July 19).
Representing between 30 and 40 percent of open interest
<0#LME-FBR>, will it be closed out, rolled or physically
delivered?
We won't have to wait long to find out, but countering the
potential for more smoke and mirrors is a real tightening in the
zinc supply chain in the North American market
Although it's dropped out of the headlines, the strike at
the CEZ refinery in Canada, North America's second-largest
producer of refined zinc, is rumbling on into its fifth month.
CEZ is majority owned by the Noranda Income Fund
but is in essence a tolling plant for Swiss powerhouse Glencore
and members of Canada's United Steelworkers union were
making their views heard at Glencore's annual meeting on May 24.
Noranda Income Fund has been tight-lipped about the impact.
Its last official comment in March, one month into the strike,
was that it was maintaining production at 50-60 percent of
275,000-tonne per year capacity.
First-quarter production, only partly reflecting the impact
of the Feb. 12 walk-out, slid to just over 50,000 tonnes from
73,000 tonnes in the previous quarter.
Second-quarter results are now pending but the ongoing loss
of units is somewhere in the mix at New Orleans, which holds the
only LME-registered zinc stocks in the United States.
SHANGHAI STOCKS SLUMP
There's more in the mix as well.
Everyone's watching China. As the world's largest processor
of mined concentrates into refined zinc, the country is on the
front-line of the tightening in the raw materials segment of the
supply chain.
The collective betting is that it is only a matter of time
before China's import demand heats up as domestic production
fails to keep pace with demand.
That hasn't happened yet.
Refined zinc imports are running at subdued levels. Despite
an acceleration in April and May, the cumulative year-to-date
tally is 138,700 tonnes, down 46 percent on last year's levels
and 2016 wasn't a bumper import year either.
That said, there are signs of stress in China's zinc market.
Stocks held in Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) warehouses
have, like the LME, been rapidly depleted since the start of the
year.
Despite a small week-on-week bounce to 66,947 tonnes, the
headline figure has fallen by 85,877 tonnes since January. The
last time ShFE stocks were this low was all the way back in
2009, when the Shanghai zinc contract was still in its infancy.
National refined metal production was down by almost 10
percent in May with several large operators taking maintenance
downtime.
Zinc concentrate imports have surprised on the upside with
inbound flows up 25 percent so far this year.
That partly reflects strong imports from Peru (up 40
percent) but also higher imports from second-tier suppliers such
as Russia (up 218 percent), Myanmar (up 149 percent) and Iran
(up 55 percent).
The overall impression is of a smelter sector that is
actively thrifting and simultaneously trying to tap new sources
of supply.
Hoarding physical metal in anticipation of stronger Chinese
zinc import demand is the other dimension of the LME stocks
picture.
PENDULUM SWINGS
The zinc pendulum has swung from poor technicals to
constructive fundamentals over the space of the last month and
the funds are responding by getting back in on the long side.
There is still a lot of uncertainty out there as to the real
state of play in the physical market and LME stock levels are
only one component of the puzzle and an historically unreliable
one at that.
But at current levels the London zinc market is starting to
look like an increasingly tight space, particularly for
short-position holders.
But there is one in particular, that one sitting on the July
date, that merits attention. Its actions will determine the next
swing of the funds-fundamentals pendulum.
