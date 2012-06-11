SEOUL, June 11 South Korea bought 200 tonnes of
tin via a tender from Hanwha Corp at $640 per tonne
over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices on a cost, insurance and
freight (CIF) basis, the state-run Public Procurement Service
said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
It also reissued a tender to buy 1,500 tonnes of zinc for
arrival by August 14 after passing on the tender on June 5
because of a lack of bids, a company source said.
The reissued tender for zinc of minimum 99.995 percent
purity will close at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) on June 15. The product
should be from LME-registered brands and arrive at the port of
Incheon.
