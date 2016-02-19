* Spot zinc treatment charges dive to $125-$130 in China -traders

* Annual zinc TCs seen at $180-$200 a tonne

* Shortage of raw material could boost zinc prices

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Feb 19 Chinese zinc refineries have agreed to take sharply lower fees for processing raw material into metal as a long awaited shortage rears its head following the closure of several giant mines, industry sources said this week.

Zinc mine supply has been shrinking as several blockbuster mines such as Australia's Century and Ireland's Lisheen have dried up with no new major lodes in the pipeline, and as prices near six-year lows force miners to slash output.

Spot treatment charges have slumped to $125-$130 a tonne this week from $180-$200 at the end of last year, three concentrate traders told Reuters. Treatment charges are fees that miners pay refiners to process their concentrate into metal, used by producers to galvanise steel.

"You've had Century, that's done now, and Lisheen. China zinc mines have also shut due to the low prices, so there's a short-term gap in the market" said a trader in Asia.

Goldman Sachs in a Feb. 9 note forecast zinc prices would jump 7 percent in three months to $1,800 a tonne due to mine depletion, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting zinc to be the top perfoming metal this year.

London Metal Exchange zinc was trading up 1 percent at about $1,715 a tonne on Friday, having already climbed nearly 7 percent this year.

Closures or output announced in recent months by major miners such as Glencore and smaller players such as Australia's CBH Resources and Horsehead in the United States have stoked the shortage.

Mine supply cuts will weigh in at about 1 million tonnes this year in a roughly 14 million tonne market given the closures and after Glencore pledged in October to slash 500,000 tonnes of annual zinc production, equivalent to around 4 percent of global supply. It started those curbs with a 100,000-tonne cut in the fourth quarter.

"I think the Chinese didn't believe that Glencore would actually cut ... now you see them scrambling for supply," the trader said.

But China's zinc trade stocked up late last year. Zinc imports surged by 440 percent in December after shipments nearly quadrupled in November and almost tripled in October, as galvanisers hoovered up cheaper imports ahead of this year's expected shortfall.

Yearly contract terms are expected to be hammered out at next week's International Zinc Association conference in Arizona. Traders said they expected sharply lower terms at $180-$200 a tonne, from around $245 last year. But they added that low TCs were not sustainable.

"The view is that if things improve enough, at some stage Glencore will just flick the switch back on," the trader said.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)