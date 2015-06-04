* More metal expected to move into LME warehouses

* MMG to process additional ore after Century shutdown

* Vendanta extends life of Skorpion mine in Namibia

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, June 4 Zinc prices are likely to struggle in the short term, weighed down by a more plentiful supply situation than forecast.

More inventories are due to move into LME warehouses while two mine operations will produce more than expected despite well-flagged closures, analysts and industry sources said.

Zinc is one of the best performing metals on the London Metal Exchange (LME) and has been a favourite of investors in recent years due to the prospect of shortages developing because of the shutdowns of major mines.

Benchmark LME zinc surged by a fifth during the six weeks to May 5, when it hit an eight-month peak of $2,404.50 a tonne, but has since given up about half of those gains.

Some analysts are concerned about more flows of inventories into LME warehouses after 36,400 tonnes arrived in Malaysian depots on May 19, the biggest one-day inflow in over a year.

"We expect to see some more material being warranted ... and we can only assume that will restrain any further bullish sentiment for zinc for now," said analyst Vivienne Lloyd at Macquarie in London.

Warrants are ownership documents for metal placed in LME-certified warehouses.

Sizable amounts of metal are in non-LME warehouses in Asia and the United States, which may be shifted into LME facilities, she said.

Lloyd expects inflows in both June and July mainly due to LME market dynamics, which included a strong backwardation in May, where nearby prices are higher than forward ones.

ADDITIONAL MINE OUTPUT

Bullish investors expect a supply-demand deficit this year due to the closure of big mines such as Century in Australia and Lisheen in Ireland.

But recent announcements indicate that some of the lost production will be made up.

While Century will close in the second quarter, its owner MMG Ltd of China said in April that 450,000 tonnes of ore from the Dugald River project will be processed at the mining complex after the shutdown.

"It's 50,000 tonnes (of refined zinc) we probably hadn't bargained on before. It's another example where the real tightness in zinc is not as clear-cut as it was," said Stephen Briggs, metals strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

And Vedanta Resources, which is closing the Lisheen mine in Ireland, said last month it would extend the life of its Skorpion mine in Namibia by two years.

"The market balance looks more comfortable right now than we anticipated late last year," said a source at a trading company.

The global zinc market was in a surplus of 34,500 tonnes in March, down from 53,100 tonnes the month before, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed last month. (Editing by David Evans)