Jan 23 Zions Bancorp posted a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates, as the regional lender earned less from its service charges and fees.

For the fourth-quarter, the bank earned $44.4 million, or 24 cents a share, compared with a loss of $110.3 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Zions earned 30 cents a share.

Analysts on average had expected the bank to earn 33 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Non-interest income -- earned from sources other than lending -- fell 13 percent to $98.3 million, as new rules capping fees charged on debit card transactions came into play.

In the quarter, Zions released $1.5 million that it had previously set aside to cover bad loans, a sign of the improving economy in the bank's western U.S. markets.

Shares of the Salt Lake City, Utah-based bank closed at $18.55 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)