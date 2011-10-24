(Follows alerts)

Oct 24 Zions Bancorporation swung to a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street expectations, as the regional lender benefitted from improving credit quality in its western U.S. markets.

For the July-September quarter, the bank earned $65.2 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with a loss of $80.5 million, or 47 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Zions earned 40 cents a share.

Analysts had expected the bank to earn 34 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Provisions for bad loans fell more than 90 percent to $14.6 million from a year ago.

Zions had to set aside millions of dollars to cover souring commercial real estate loans in states such as Nevada.

Shares of the Salt Lake City, Utah-based bank closed at $17.98 on Monday on Nasdaq. They have lost nearly 30 percent of their value since the start of the year. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)