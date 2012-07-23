BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in Astronics
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
July 23 Regional lender Zions Bancorp's second-quarter profit nearly doubled as a result of a reduction in preferred stock dividends due to the $700 million TARP redemption and related warrant amortization in the first quarter.
Net income rose to $55.2 million, or 30 cents per share, from $29 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Zions earned 40 cents per share.
The bank's shares, which have fallen about 9 percent in the last three months and underperformed the S&P 500 Index, closed at $18.57 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)
* Pfizer inc - accelerated share repurchase assumed in Pfizer's 2017 financial guidance issued on January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.