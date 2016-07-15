July 15 A brain cancer patient enrolled in
Ziopharm Oncology Inc's trial has suffered a fatal
cranial bleed a fortnight after starting treatment with the gene
therapy developer's lead experimental drug, according to a
regulatory filing.
The death of the patient with a recurrent brain tumor, was
revealed as part of a series of slides in a U.S. Securities and
Exchange filing late on Thursday. (bit.ly/2a3iSMQ)
Ziopharm was not immediately available for comment, and the
company's stock tumbled about 22 percent to $4.44 in premarket
trading on Friday.
The drug, Ad-RTS-hIL-12, is being developed in collaboration
with Intrexon Corp, and is injected directly into the
patient's tumor to elicit a cancer-killing immune response.
Ziopharm also reported to two other deaths - one due to
disease progression and the other unrelated to the drug.
The experimental gene therapy is currently in an early-stage
study in patients with Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) - a common
treatment-resistant and deadly form of brain cancer - as well as
a mid-stage study in patients with breast cancer.
Experimental anti-cancer therapies have run into trouble of
late. Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug administration
lifted a clinical hold on Juno Therapeutics Inc's
genetically engineered cancer drug trial that was put in place
last week following the death of three patients.
