* Q3 EPS $0.02 vs est loss/shr $0.01

* Q3 rev of $68.1 mln in line

* Sees Q4 rev $62-$64 mln vs est $63.9 mln

* Sees FY rev $241-$243 mln vs prior view $240-$244 mln

* Shares down 4 pct after the bell

Nov 2 Zipcar Inc , the leader of the U.S. car-sharing industry, posted a surprise quarterly profit, helped by higher car rental revenue, but trimmed the higher end of its full-year revenue forecast.

For the third quarter, net income was $0.7 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.5 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $68.1 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 1 cent a share, before special items, on revenue of $68.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company fell 4 percent to $18.80 in trading after the bell. They closed at $19.63 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.