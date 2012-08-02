Aug 2 U.S. car-sharing industry leader Zipcar Inc posted a narrower second-quarter loss as a 21 percent growth in its membership base boosted revenue, but the company forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations.

Zipcar expects third-quarter revenue to be between $74 million and $77 million, compared with the analysts' average estimate of $81.50 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net loss attributable to Zipcar was $422,000, or 1 cent per share, compared with a net loss of $5.6 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $70.8 million.

Shares of the company closed at $10.63 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.